685 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $276.70 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

