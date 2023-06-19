6,970 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.5 %

LZB opened at $27.19 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.