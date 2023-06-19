95,857 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

