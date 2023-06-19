Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 781.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

