AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

