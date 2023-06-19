Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

