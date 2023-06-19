Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 406,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.