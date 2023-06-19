Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 406,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. On average, equities analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,018,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.