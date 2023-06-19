Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 23,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

