ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 721,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

