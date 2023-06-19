ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
ADMA Biologics Price Performance
Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
