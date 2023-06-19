Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.