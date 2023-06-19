Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

