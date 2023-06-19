AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 187.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 43.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.55%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

