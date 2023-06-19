Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.