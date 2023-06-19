Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

