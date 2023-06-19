Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 271 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at $8,467,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

