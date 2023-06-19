Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,440 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Akamai Technologies worth $43,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,113.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,354 shares of company stock worth $776,049 and have sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

