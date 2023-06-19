Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

