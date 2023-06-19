Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.58.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$64.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$49.58 and a 52 week high of C$68.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

