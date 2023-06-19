Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) vs. 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Head to Head Comparison

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alkami Technology and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 2U 0 4 5 0 2.56

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.13%. 2U has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.33%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -28.32% -20.00% -13.62% 2U -26.41% -13.75% -3.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 7.09 -$58.60 million ($0.67) -23.28 2U $963.08 million 0.35 -$322.15 million ($3.22) -1.30

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.