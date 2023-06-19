Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.