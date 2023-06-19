Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

