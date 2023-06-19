Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

