Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

