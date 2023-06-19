Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 549.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,698 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.