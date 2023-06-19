AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Down 29.9 %
Shares of AEAEW stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
