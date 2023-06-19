Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

