Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.