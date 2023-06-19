Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $125.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.