Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Ameren



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.



