American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

