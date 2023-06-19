American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

