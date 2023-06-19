American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Financial Review

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. Arrow Financial has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

This table compares American National Bankshares and Arrow Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $114.81 million 2.84 $34.43 million $3.25 9.45 Arrow Financial $160.55 million 2.19 $48.80 million $2.96 7.21

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 28.71% 10.72% 1.11% Arrow Financial 30.40% 13.82% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. American National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats American National Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.