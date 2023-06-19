AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $109,570.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.1 %

AMN stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

