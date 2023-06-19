Analysts Offer Predictions for Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

