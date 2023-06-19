Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

BLDP stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

