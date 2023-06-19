Analysts Set Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Target Price at $653.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $627.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $376.56 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

