Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 50,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 7,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 146,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

