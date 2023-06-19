Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

