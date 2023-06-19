Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

