Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $157.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

