Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.