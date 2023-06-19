ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

