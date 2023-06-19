ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

