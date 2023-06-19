ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

