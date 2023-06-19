Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

