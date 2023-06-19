Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 507 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

