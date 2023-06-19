Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

EIF opened at C$52.30 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$40.93 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

