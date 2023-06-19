Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.