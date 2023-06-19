AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Up 11.2% in May

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEYE. Craig Hallum began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Stock Down 2.5 %

AudioEye Company Profile

AEYE stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

