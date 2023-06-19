Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Autodesk by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $213.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

